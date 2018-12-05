Cable One (CABO) Upgraded to Neutral by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $860.00 target price on shares of Cable One and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $845.67.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $865.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cable One has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $924.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Kissire purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $863.24 per share, with a total value of $86,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $863.84 per share, with a total value of $146,852.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 741 shares in the company, valued at $640,105.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 570 shares of company stock valued at $495,116 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cable One by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

