Cactus (WHD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cactus by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells.

