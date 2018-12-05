Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

