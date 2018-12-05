Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Calavo Growers worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

CVGW opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.47. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $10,398,689.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 571,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,208,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $32,838.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

