Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

WARNING: “Callan Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/callan-capital-llc-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-health-care-etf-vht.html.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.