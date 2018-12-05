Cambrex (CBM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of CBM stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cambrex will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBM. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the third quarter worth $144,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.