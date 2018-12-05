Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ellington Financial LLC (EFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 170.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Ellington Financial LLC has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial LLC will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Ellington Financial news, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ellington-financial-llc-efc.html.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.