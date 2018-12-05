Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ellington Financial LLC (EFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 170.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Ellington Financial LLC has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.39.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial LLC will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.
EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
In other Ellington Financial news, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
