Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

SXT stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $342.73 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $128,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-new-position-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt.html.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.