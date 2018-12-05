Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.
SXT stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $342.73 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $128,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.
