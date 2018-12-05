Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Lovesac (LOVE)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.19 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $863,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $830,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

