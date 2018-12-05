Canaccord Genuity Lowers Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 562.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,302 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 832,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after purchasing an additional 821,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after purchasing an additional 604,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

