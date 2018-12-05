Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.78 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.87 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cann dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.44.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

