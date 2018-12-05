Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.34.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $584,802. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

