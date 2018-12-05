Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.14 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $32.65.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

