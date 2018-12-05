Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Insider Sells $88,925.80 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider David Tobias sold 24,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $88,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, David Tobias sold 16,050 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $77,682.00.

On Friday, October 26th, David Tobias sold 8,050 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $37,352.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, David Tobias sold 27,600 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $145,728.00.

On Friday, October 5th, David Tobias sold 3,566 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $18,364.90.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, David Tobias sold 45,700 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $241,296.00.

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.74.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

