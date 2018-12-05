CanYaCoin Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $906,277.00 and approximately $28,550.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.02311856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00158698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00187759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.10568052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, IDAX, COSS, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

