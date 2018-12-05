Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

CPLP stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $312.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 947,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 967,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

