Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $11.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $47.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $47.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $50.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,668. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $129.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

