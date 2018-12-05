Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $11.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $47.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $47.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $50.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,668. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $129.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply