Capita’s (CPI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capita from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital raised Capita to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 174.21 ($2.28).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 109.35 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

