CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.46% of CareDx worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative net margin of 113.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 16,355 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $409,856.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,454 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

