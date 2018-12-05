Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $400,567.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $400,567.00 and $9,566.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.02083575 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008104 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000291 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000789 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001739 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 11,606,796 coins and its circulating supply is 11,311,869 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

