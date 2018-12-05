Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $163.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Caterpillar stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,556,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,195,000 after purchasing an additional 534,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

