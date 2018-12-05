Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) vs. SenesTech (SNES) Head to Head Contrast

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and SenesTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A SenesTech -6,510.67% -169.43% -137.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and SenesTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SenesTech $50,000.00 314.23 -$12.28 million ($1.12) -0.60

Cavitation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SenesTech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and SenesTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

SenesTech has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,989.55%. Given SenesTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Summary

SenesTech beats Cavitation Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, and canola oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

