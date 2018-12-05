Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,165,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

CBOE stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

