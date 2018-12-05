Ccore (CCO) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $60,081.00 and $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.02331097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00160719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00186802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.09788198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

