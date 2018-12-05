CDW (CDW) Holdings Increased by Axa

Axa boosted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $216,074.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $532,901.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,364,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

