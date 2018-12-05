CDW (CDW) Holdings Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,482,029.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,742 shares in the company, valued at $54,840,698.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

