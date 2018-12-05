Centrica (CNA) Downgraded by UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 165 ($2.16). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 176 ($2.30) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 158.42 ($2.07).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.89).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 1,492 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £1,984.36 ($2,592.92). Insiders bought 2,872 shares of company stock worth $425,523 over the last quarter.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

