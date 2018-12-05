Cesare Orlandi Sells 7,055 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $127,060.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

