Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,726,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,227,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 217,420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 214,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 201,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 218,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.72 and a one year high of $137.85.

WARNING: “Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/channing-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-9000-ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.