Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 97115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

CHAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chaparral Energy news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $49,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,295,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,994,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

