Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s (CRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Raymond James currently has a $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.06.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 88,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.