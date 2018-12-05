Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-bought-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.