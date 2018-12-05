Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/charter-communications-inc-chtr-shares-bought-by-osterweis-capital-management-inc.html.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.