Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report released on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,047.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 57.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

