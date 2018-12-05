China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 230 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $573.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.43.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $463.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

