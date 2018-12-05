Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Position Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,146 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 2.17% of Church & Dwight worth $316,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

NYSE CHD opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,090,196.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $986,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,277.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Position Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/church-dwight-co-inc-chd-position-cut-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.