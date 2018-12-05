Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $222.90 and a one year high of $314.60.

Shares of Churchill Downs are set to split on the morning of Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

