Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 9,600 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $311,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $314,304.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $303,840.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $149,328.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $288,384.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $293,472.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $298,944.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 489,275 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 708,407 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

