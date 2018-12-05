Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,535,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,676,000 after buying an additional 254,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,155,000 after buying an additional 205,898 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,196,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,267,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,542,000 after buying an additional 202,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after buying an additional 425,985 shares in the last quarter.

CNK opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

