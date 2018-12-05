Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

CRUS stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

