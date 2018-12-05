Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,243,000 after purchasing an additional 662,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,313,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,489,000 after purchasing an additional 683,733 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

CSCO opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $3,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,383. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

