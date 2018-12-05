Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 285,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 548,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 153,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,301 shares in the company, valued at $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,943 shares of company stock worth $26,362,383 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

