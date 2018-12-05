Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 85,370 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 510,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 85,370 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/citadel-advisors-llc-buys-85370-shares-of-ishares-global-financials-etf-ixg.html.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.