Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 540,935 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $62,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,014,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,538,000 after buying an additional 1,166,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 480,750 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $8,508,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,047,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 403,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

