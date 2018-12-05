Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,743,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,184 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 334,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 325,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,283,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 283,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 223,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,597 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,334,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

