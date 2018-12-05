Citigroup Lowers Avangrid (AGR) Price Target to $57.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 48,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $18,368,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

