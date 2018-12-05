C&J Energy Services (CJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.74. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 139.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,126,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 134.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,041,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,390 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 149.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 625,678 shares during the period. Finally, Feinberg Stephen increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 361.4% in the second quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 691,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 541,712 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

