Claude Ranoux Sells 500,000 Shares of Invo Bioscience Inc (IVOB) Stock

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) major shareholder Claude Ranoux sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IVOB opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Invo Bioscience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

