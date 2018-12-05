CNX Resources (CNX) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

CNX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

