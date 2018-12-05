Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Receives $50.71 Average PT from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,011,316.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,981 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 44.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 331,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,270. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 589.47%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

